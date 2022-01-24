Jackson Mayor Scott Conger confirms he has COVID-19

Tristyn Fletcher,

JACKSON, Tenn. — Sunday morning, Jackson Mayor Scott Conger confirmed he and members of his family had tested positive for COVID-19.

Scott Conger

Conger said in the post that his symptoms have felt “like I have a slight head cold.”

For his family, he says their symptoms have been “relatively mild.”

Conger says that since he and his wife were vaccinated, he hopes their symptoms will remain mild.

