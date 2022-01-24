Marsha Blackburn talks filibuster, more in update from capital

JACKSON, Tenn. — WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Reporter Ashley Luningham talked with Senator Marsha Blackburn about updates in the nation’s capital and in West Tennessee.

Last week, the U.S. Senate voted to keep the filibuster, which prevented President Joe Biden’s spending bill from passing.

Blackburn says she voted to keep the filibuster.

“It was important that we defeat this bill, and it was important that we pull together a bi-partisan coalition to protect the integrity of the Senate and preserve the filibuster,” Blackburn said.

Blackburn says if the bill was eventually passed, it would make election voting federal.

“It would do away with voter ID and signature match. It would institutionalize mail out balloting to everybody. It would allow ballot harvesting, which is where someone can come get your ballot and vote that ballot for you,” Blackburn said.

She says she voted against the bill to make sure each citizen got to use their voice and their vote.

“Tennesseans want to make it easier to vote and harder to cheat. They want to make certain elections are free and fair. We need to preserve one person, one vote in our election system,” Blackburn said.

Monday, Blackburn paid a visit to West Tennessee to check in with local leaders on disaster relief efforts for those affected by the recent severe weather.

“People that needed state and local assistance or federal assistance have the opportunity now to open a case file and see what kind of assistance is there for them,” Blackburn said.

She says they met with officials to talk about the progress for the Blue Oval City project.

“Being a part of the team that these county mayors and local officials have in place to address the growth that is beginning to come to the area, that is important to do,” Blackburn said.

Blackburn says she is grateful to be apart of a project that will bring new jobs for West Tennessee.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.