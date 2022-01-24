Prosecutor: 3 officers stood by as Chauvin killed Floyd

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A prosecutor has told jurors that three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights ignored their extensive training and did nothing to save his life as fellow Officer Derek Chauvin pinned Floyd’s neck under his knee and Floyd gasped for air.

Prosecutor Samantha Trepel gave an opening statement Monday in the trial of J. Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao.

Trepel says the officers “chose not to protect George Floyd.”

Floyd died on May 25, 2020, after Chauvin pressed him to the ground with his knee on Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes while Floyd was facedown, handcuffed and gasping for air.

To read more on this story, click here.

For more stories across the U.S., click here.