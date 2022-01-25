$100,000 donated to United Way program

JACKSON, Tenn. — A United Way of West Tennessee program is getting a boost for the next five years.

Leaders Education Foundation shared that they have made a $100,000 donation to The READ Team.

The funds will span over the next five years, helping train new volunteers, and going towards the cost of materials and resources that are needed.

“Volunteers are needed. The pandemic has caused a greater need for volunteer coaches and now more than ever, the students need us to get them back on course,” said James Christoferson, program director. “It is because of our partnership with United Way, Leaders Education Foundation and most importantly, our community volunteers that we are able to ‘Change our Community One Word at Time.’”

“Reading at an early age is foundational for students’ success throughout their lives. We are honored to bring these educational resources to students in West Tennessee,” said Leigh Anne Bentley, president of Leaders Education Foundation. “With a mission of Making Lives Better,

Together, Leaders Education Foundation believes this program truly will fulfill that mission by giving students the assistance they need to reach their reading targets and have a mentor to support them on their academic journey.”

The team is 98% volunteer-driven. You can sign up to join The READ Team here.

You can also learn more about the team here.