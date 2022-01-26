City of Jackson hires new Recycling Coordinator

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Health and Sanitation Department has hired a new staff member.

The former chair of Keep Jackson Beautiful, Robin Chance was hired as the new Recycling Coordinator.

When asked what can residents expect from the new implementation, the director of Health and Sanitation said she’ll be researching several different methods for collecting material, including curbside collections.

“She’s going to be the new Recycling Coordinator. You know, proper collection and processing of the various materials require a great deal of knowledge. With her education and her background in recycling, I think we’re going to see some good things come from this,” said Leilani Mills, the director of Health and Sanitation.

Mills said the goal is to achieve the desire of the community with creative events and new programs to inspire recycling.

“I’m excited to be a part of Health and Sanitation and working with the city on their recycling initiatives,” said Robin Chance in a news release from the City of Jackson. “I look forward to using my extensive knowledge of recycling in the Jackson area to develop a program to promote a more sustainable city.”

