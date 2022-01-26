COVID-19 in Madison County: 1 death, 1,195 new cases this week

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed one death and another 1,195 cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.

The department says an 81-year-old woman died Jan. 12 due to complications from COVID-19.

That brings the total number of deaths to 355.

The additional cases bring the total number of confirmed positive cases in Madison County to 23,977.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

38305: 13,363 (55.7%)

38301: 7,860 (32.8%)

38356: 435 (1.8%)

38391: 241 (1%)

38366: 460 (1.9%)

38343: 127 (0.5%)

38313: 513 (2.1%)

38392: 180 (0.7%)

38355: 50 (0.2%)

38362: 327 (1.4%)

38006: 10 (0.05%)

38302: 38 (0.2%)

38308: 44 (0.2%)

38378: 13 (0.1%)

38303: 14 (0.1%)

38340: 7 (0.05%)

Unknown: 295 (1.2%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 7,083 (29.5%)

White: 10,013 (42.8%)

Asian: 99 (0.4%)

Hispanic: 400 (1.7%)

Other/Multiracial: 553 (2.3%)

Unspecified: 5,829 (24.3%)

Gender:

Female: 13,260 (55.3%)

Male: 10,420 (43.5%)

Unknown: 297 (1.2%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 18,964 (79.1%)

Not recovered: 308 (1.3%)

Better: 762 (3.2%)

Unknown: 2,588 (14.9%)

Deaths: 355 (1.5%)

Age:

0 – 10 years: 1,838 (7.7%)

11 – 20 years: 3,193 (13.3%)

21 – 30 years: 4,148 (17.3%)

31 – 40 years: 3,592 (15%)

41 – 50 years: 3,338 (13.9%)

51 – 60 years: 3,111 (13%)

61 – 70 years: 2,355 (9.8%)

71 – 80 years: 1,359 (5.7%)

80+: 730 (3%)

Unknown: 313 (1.3%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.