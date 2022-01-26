Thomas Leon Eskew, Jr., age 44, resident of Oakland, Tennessee and husband of Rebecca “Becky” Eskew, departed this life Saturday afternoon, January 22, 2022 at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett, Tennessee.

Thomas was born March 25, 1977 in New Orleans, Louisiana, the son of Tom and Christina Eskew. He moved with his family at an early age to the Memphis area and was a 1996 graduate of Craigmont High School in Memphis, Tennessee. He was married January 13, 2018 to Rebecca “Becky” Brown Eskew and was employed at MHC Kenworth for 3½ years where he was known as “bald head” by his coworkers.

Thomas was a member and associate pastor at Mason Cowboy Church and Crossway Cowboy Church. He operated the sound equipment and was the right-hand man to the pastor, Terry Hilliard. He was an avid fan of the New Orleans Saints, LSU Tigers and University of Memphis Tigers. He was a wonderful caring man who loved his GOD, his wife, family and church family. Thomas enjoyed playing his guitar, disc golfing, fishing, hunting, traveling with his wife and working in his yard and flower beds. He will be remembered for his smile, jokes and big teddy bear hugs.

Mr. Eskew is survived by his wife of four happy years, Becky Eskew of Oakland, TN; his daughter, Meredith Eskew of Memphis, TN; his parents, Tom and Christina Eskew of Shreveport, LA; two sisters, Angela Eskew-Brandin of Shreveport, LA and Suesan Butterfield of Jacksonville, NC; his nephew, Dylan M. Eskew of Shreveport, LA; and two special pets, Shiloh and Bentley. He was preceded in death by his stepdaughter, Bella Pounders.

Funeral Services for Mr. Eskew will be held at 2 P.M. Friday, January 28, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Terry Hilliard, pastor of Mason Cowboy Church and Crossway Cowboy Church, officiating. Personal remarks will be given by Mr. Eskew’s sister, Angela Eskew-Brandin and Alvis Ferrell. Interment will follow in the Somerville City Cemetery. A visitation for Mr. Eskew will be from 12 noon until 2 P.M. Friday, January 28, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Donnie Spicer, Donny Donaldson, Jason Tisdale, JD Sain, Alex Hubbard and BJ Benson. Honorary pallbearers will be Chuck Forbes and Alvis Ferrell.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Mason Cowboy Church, 143 U.S. Highway 70, Mason, TN 38049 or Crossway Cowboy Church, 8923 Mt. Carmel Road, Brighton, TN 38011.

