2 burglary suspects arrested after vehicle strikes local business

MARTIN, Tenn. — Two people suspected of burglary have been arrested after a vehicle struck a local business.

According to the Martin Police Department, officers were dispatched to Martin Motors around 6:32 p.m. Wednesday.

When they arrived, a 2006 Buick sedan was found lodged in a roll-up door on the side of the business.

An officer made contact with one male and one female near the east side of the parking lot, where they were instructed to get on the ground.

A report states the female complied, but the male hid behind a parked car before attempting to flee on foot.

An officer chased the suspect and fired a taser, and he was arrested shortly after. The female was taken into custody with no incident, and both were transported to the Weakley County Detention Center.

The suspects were identified as 38-year-old Alexander Ross Dean of Humboldt, and 41-year-old Stephanie Lynn Williams of Medina.

During the investigation, authorities developed information that the pair were also suspected of a burglary near Sharon, Tennessee.

Dean has been charged with evading arrest, vandalism, burglary, financial responsibility, reckless endangerment and driving under the influence.

Williams faces one charge of public intoxication.

Further charges are pending regarding the incident near Sharon as the investigation continues.

For more local crime stories, click here.