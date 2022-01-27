Gary Pickens announces run for Madison County Mayor

JACKSON, Tenn. — Gary Pickens announced he is a candidate for Madison County Mayor.

Pickens is a lifelong resident of Madison County and says he wants to help lead the county to its full potential.

He says with new exciting chapters and new development that is headed our way, he wants to help prepare Madison County for the influx of business and people, while also including existing industries and recognizing the importance they have in our community.

Above all, Pickens says he is a man of the people and knows the people are what make this county great.

“You’ve got someone who’s running for this office who is dedicated to making sure that Madison County serves their needs, and making sure that they live in a county that we can all be proud of,” Pickens said. “But I also want them to know that they can talk to me. They can call that Mayor’s Office. They see me on the street, I expect them to stop me and say ‘Hey, here’s what I think Mr. Mayor,’ and I want to hear what they have to say.”

Pickens is currently a member of the Jackson City Council; however if he were to win county mayor, he would resign to take on the full time job.

In regards to COVID-19, he is not in favor of closing down businesses and believes every person should exercise their own beliefs on whether to or not wear a mask.

