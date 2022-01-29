Country music artist to visit West TN shelter

PINSON, Tenn. —Country music artist plans special visit to TN Children’s Home.

According to a news release from Sky 3 Entertainment, country music artist Steven Cade will pay a visit to The Tennessee Children’s Home in Pinson.

Cade has partnered with the co-founder of Restore Us, Brent Yates to spread awareness of the importance of music during his “Giving Guitars Tour.”

During the visit, Cade will visit shelters across the U.S to spend time with residents, deliver a live show and donate guitars to inspire those in need.

The visit will take place on Monday, January 31 at 1:30 p.m. at the facility located at 1708 Frank Latham Road in Pinson.

In a statement from the release, Cade said, “Music changes lives and the guitar is such a powerful tool. Music is healing and allows you to express your stories and brings joy.” Cade continued by saying, ” I give back to homeless shelters because it’s part of my story, my family has been homeless as well.”

For more information on Cade and his organization, visit stevencade.com.

If you would like to donate to the cause Giving Guitars, visit www.stevencade.com/givingguitars.