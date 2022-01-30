UPDATE: Missing Milan juvenile found

MILAN, Tenn. — Milan Police Department says missing juvenile found.

According to authorities from the Milan Police Department, the juvenile reported missing on Saturday, Tristan Watson has been located.

The department expressed their appreciation and thanks to the public for their assistance in the matter.

EARLIER STORY:

MILAN, Tenn. — Milan Police Department has issued an alert for a missing juvenile.

The juvenile has been identified as Tristan Watson, DOB 2/22/2004. He is approximately 5’6 and 140 lbs. He has brown hair and eyes. He was last seen in dark color hoodie and jeans.

If you see him, please contact the Milan Police Department at (731) 686-3309.