WBBJ’s Tom Britt announces retirement

JACKSON, Tenn. —Beloved WBBJ-7 news personality Tom Britt has announced his retirement.

Tom has been with WBBJ-7 for more than 20 years delivering news to West TN. He not only produces and anchors Good Morning West Tennessee, but also Midday, and Noon newscasts.

Britt has also previously anchored and produced ABC 7 Eyewitness news at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Tom has spent numerous years in the field of electronic media, including a career in radio and television with over 40+ years experience.

Tom’s last day with WBBJ-7 will be February 4.

While Tom will most definitely be missed here at the station, we all wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors.