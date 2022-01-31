Former co-workers send best wishes to retiring WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News anchor Tom Britt

JACKSON, Tenn.– This week is bittersweet for the staff and management at WBBJ-TV.

After almost 30 years on the air, WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Anchor Tom Britt has announced he is retiring.

Tom’s career in broadcasting began in 1970…working at several Jackson radio stations.

After more than 20 years behind the radio mic, his career path led him to WBBJ-TV…in September 1992.

His television career began, serving as news director while anchoring and later serving as executive producer for the 6 o’clock news.

Former WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News reporter and “Good Morning West Tennessee” anchor Josh Robinson has some great memories working with Tom.

“Tom Britt is retiring. I didn’t really believe it when I heard it but Tom, congratulations, you deserve it. My first couple months there at the station. It was my birthday, I think I was turning 23 and you looked at me and said, ‘how old are you?’ and I said, ‘oh it’s my 23rd birthday’ and you said, ‘I have pairs of jeans that are older than you,’ and we just kept working,” said Robinson.

Former WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News anchor and reporter, Ariana Alexa took time to send her well-wishes to Tom and said working with him was easy because of Tom’s easy-going personality.

“Tom Britt, the news is out, You’re retiring. I always referred to you as my TV husband. You always made me laugh so hard. You’re always easy-going, calm, cool and collected and I can’t think of one person that isn’t a fan of Tom Britt. I hope you enjoy your retirement..You deserve it..Miss you..,” said Alexa.

Throughout the week, you’ll be hearing from Tom’s current and former co workers as we wish him all the best in the next chapter of his life.

Tom Britt’s final broadcast will be this Friday, February 4 on “Good Morning West Tennessee”.