Jackson launches contest to redesign city flag

JACKSON, Tenn. — Attention vexillologists and those with an artistic eye, the City of Jackson is aiming to have a new flag flying high!

As part of the Jackson-Madison County Bicentennial celebration, the City of Jackson is hosting a contest to redesign the city’s flag.

“We are excited to invite the public to submit a design for the official flag of the City of Jackson, TN,” said Andrew Boks, Jackson Arts Commission Chair. “The City Flag will capture what makes Jackson unique and will serve as an important illustration of what the City represents.”

The city is searching for a design that reflects the history and progress of Jackson through symbolism, minimal design and color.

Online entries are due by midnight on April 30, the city says.

The public will then be able to vote for the top three designs from May 16 to May 31.

After evaluation by officials, the the winning artist will be notified on July 1 if their design is chosen.

It will be later unveiled to the public during the Jackson-Madison County Bicentennial event on Aug. 12 at the Carl Perkins Civic Center.

