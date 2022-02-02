TBI: Arrest made in connection to arson investigation

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn.–An arrest has been made in connection to a suspicious fire from earlier this week.

An investigation by special agent fire investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation results in the arrest of Jason W. Greer.

The TBI and Madison County Fire Department investigated multiple fires over the weekend in the 100 block of McLeary Road.

Fire investigators say the fire was intentionally set.

During the investigation, agents developed information that identified then-firefighter Greer as the person responsible.

Greer was a full-time firefighter with the Madison County Fire Department and a part-time firefighter with the Henderson County Fire Department.

He is no longer employed with Madison County’s Fire Department and has been suspended from the Henderson County Fire Department.

Greer has been arrested on charges of arson, vandalism, filing a false report, and burglary.

additional charges could be filed.

He has been booked into the Madison County Jail.

Greer’s bond will be set during his first court appearance.