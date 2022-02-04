Homicide of 32-year-old woman under investigation

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — Police are investigating the homicide of a 32-year-old woman in Weakley County.

Weakley County investigators have charged two suspects in the disappearance and homicide of Mandy J. Noe.

Cpt. Marty Plunk says Jessica Thompson, the aunt of the victim, came to the sheriff’s department looking for help.

“She came in and reported her niece missing. The night before, Ms. Jessica and her husband had been involved in a domestic dispute and he had been arrested,” Plunk said.

Plunk says after the report was filed, Jessica Thompson made some comments accusing her husband, Christopher Thompson, of being involved.

Plunk says he took the statement and immediately started investigating her husband.

“We interviewed him and over the course of that interview, we learned that Mandy J. Noe had been murdered by him. He gave us some indication that she has been buried on the property,” Plunk said.

He says they obtained a search warrant for the property and located the unmarked grave with the remains of Noe.

“During the course of this investigation we were able to discover that Ms. Jessica Thompson had an active role in this incident,” Plunk said.

Plunk says along with the discovery of the remains, they also found evidence to prove Jessica Thompson played a crucial role in hiding the body of her niece.

“He is charged with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence. She’s been charged with accessory after the fact, second-degree murder and tampering with evidence, along with filing a false reports,” Plunk said. “With coming in to report her missing, knowing all along where she was at.”

It is still unclear on how the victim died. He says they are waiting for the autopsy to be completed.

Christopher Thompson’s bond was set at $250,000 and Jessica Thompson’s bond was set at $75,000.

Plunk says the investigation is still ongoing.

The sheriff’s office asks that if anyone has any information to call them at (731) 364-5454 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 587-2611.

