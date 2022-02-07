New LOOP program connects local students to healthcare field

JACKSON, Tenn. — The pathway to employment in healthcare is expanding for local students through a new Local Options and Opportunities Program (LOOP).

The Jackson-Madison County School System and West Tennessee Healthcare have partnered to kick off LOOP 2.0, a district-wide Health Science Innovation Institute Initiative.

“The goal of the new partnership is to offer authentic learning experiences for students outside of the traditional classroom while preparing students for future health-related careers,” said JMCSS Director of Innovation Dr. Teresa McSweeney.

Nine seniors from North Side, South Side and Liberty Tech make up the inaugural cohort, and have begun orientation and training with the regional healthcare leader in Environmental and Dietary Services.

“These paid apprenticeships will last until graduation and WTHC managers will have the option to offer full-time employment with benefits for the students at that time,” said Melissa Spurgeon, JMCSS Chief of External Affairs.

JMCSS Superintendent Dr. Marlon King says “LOOP 2.0 is definitely a win,” citing the pros of getting students early exposure to these types of careers.

