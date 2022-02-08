Mail scam targets business owners in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Business owners should be wary of a new scam, according to Secretary of State Tre Hargett.

The news release says the scam sees a fake mailer from a company — Business Document Center — telling owners they need a Certificate of Good Standing, which is not offered by the Secretary of State.

“Unfortunately, our Division of Business and Charitable Organizations and I were recently made aware of yet another company sending out misleading mailers trying to take advantage of Tennessee business owners,” Hargett said. “These mailers imply that businesses must have a Certificate of Good Standing to operate in Tennessee. A Certificate of Good Standing is not even something that our office offers. What is called a Certificate of Good Standing in some other states is a Certificate of Existence in Tennessee, and neither are necessary to do business in our great state.”

The release says the most recent letter has been titled “2022 Certificate of Status Request Form” and tries to get business owners to pay over $80 for the center to request a letter on their behalf.

“I encourage Tennessee business owners to be wary of any mailings they get from third-party companies that say they will work with my office on your behalf,” Hargett said. “These scammers are charging excessive amounts for something that many businesses will never need and if they did do, can be easily obtained for only $20 through our office.”

Business owners in Tennessee can get a Certificate of Existence, but are not required to for creating a new business or conducting current ones.

That can be done for $20 by contacting the Secretary of State’s office at (615) 741-2286, by mail, or online.

If you have received a mailer like the one above, you can report it by calling (615) 741-2286 or emailing TNSOS.CERT@tn.gov.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.