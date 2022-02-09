Collin Raye to perform for Valentine’s Day weekend

HENDERSON, Tenn. — A country music star is making his way to Henderson for the Valentine’s Day weekend.

Collin Raye will be preforming live on Saturday in the Williams Auditorium at 7 p.m.

Raye’s hits includes “Love, Me,” “In This Life,” “My Kind of Girl,” and “I Can Still Feel You.”

You can get tickets to the event online or by calling (731) 435-3150.

Williams Auditorium can be found at 634 East Main Street in Henderson.

