MTSU makes Promise Tour through West Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson Sate Community College welcomed Middle Tennessee State University for their annual Promise Tour.

1/3 Middle Tennessee State University

2/3 Middle Tennessee State University

3/3 Middle Tennessee State University





“We do this every year as a push for our scholarship deadline, which is Feb. 15, which is coming up here in about a week. We’re excited to connect with students, tell them about the opportunities that they have, and make sure they have all of their ducks in a row as they get ready to transfer to MTSU,” said Lindsey Powers Joyner, the Transfer Enrollment Coordinator for MTSU.

As part of the tour, coordinators are helping students fill out free applications, plan campus tours, take ID pictures and more.

“Today we’re doing a raffle for a $1,000 scholarship for students. So that really is going to help with books, even housing. Things like that go towards that overall financial aid package. So, again, we’re here to help in any capacity that we can. We know that every dollar counts for all of our students,” Joyner said.

Transfer students make up 50% of MTSU’s student body, many coming from community colleges across the state.

“Students come to us and they’re like, ‘Is this for me?’ How does this look first off, and we even talk with student about the high school process during the high school years. ‘Hey, I want to go to Jackson State first,’ or ‘Hey, I want to go to Dyersburg State first.’ Take advantage of that educational opportunity in your own backyard,” Joyner said.

So far the tour has been to nine community colleges from East Tennessee to west.

The last stop for the tour will be Dyersburg State Community College.

“Maybe they’re not transferring in the fall, but as long as we can make connection along the way, we’re really excited about that,” Joyner said. “Just to start forming that relationship, and again, making sure that they know we have strong partnerships with their community college as they plan to head to Murfreesboro and become a Blue Raider.”

Although the promise tour ends on Thursday, the university is hosting a preview this Saturday for potential students on Saturday, Feb. 12.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.