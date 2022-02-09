TBI: Investigation leads to arrest of two on multiple charges

MCKENZIE, Tenn.–An ongoing investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, McKenzie Police Department and other agnecies lead to the arrests of two people on weapon and drug counts.

Investigators were led to a home in the 40 block of Elm Street in McKenzie.

There, agents discovered and seized two weapons, methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Two people inside the home, Carlos L. Milton and Brittany N. Hill, were arrested and booked into the Carroll County Jail on multiple charges.

Their bonds were set at $14,000 each.