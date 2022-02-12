Famous country artist comes to West TN

HENDERSON, Tenn. — A famous country artist is coming to West TN.

If you are still looking for something special for your Valentine’s Day sweetheart, how about a country concert?

Collin Raye will perform in Henderson and tickets are still available for the show on Saturday, February 12 at 7:00 p.m.

The concert is being hosted by Williams Auditorium located at 634 East Main Street in Henderson.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at the website here or by phone calling (731) 435-3150.

Raye has over 30 hit singles under his belt including the tunes “Love Me,” “Little Rock,” “My Kind of Girl,” “I Can Still Feel You,” “Little Red Rodeo,” “That’s My Story,” “In This Life,” and many many more.

Raye’s debut album All I Can Be sold over one million copies. Raye has also been recognized ten times as a CMA and ACM nominiee.

This show offers the perfect Valentine’s outing for anyone.