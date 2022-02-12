Haywood Co. Schools receive top recognition

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn.– West TN school district recognized with top honor.

According to a news release, the Tennessee Department of Education recently announced Haywood County Schools is a Best for All District. The school system joins 67 others across Tennessee earning the title.

Governor Bill Lee honored the school districts who earned the title with a day of recognition on Friday, February 11.

The schools recognized with Best for All District awards benefits to TN school districts that distributed historic amounts of federal COVID-19 relief and stimulus funds directly on student achievement and the improvement of academic outcomes.

In a statement from the release, Joey Hassell, Superintendent of Haywood County Schools, said, “The last two years have been extremely challenging in the world of education. Recovering learning loss in students is vital for their future academic growth and success. More importantly, our students deserve the most holistic support they can receive, and this particular funding has allowed us to put those supports in place.”

Commissioner, Penny Schwinn said, “Best for All Districts are meeting this critical moment in time head on, building upon statewide momentum to focus their efforts on students-first work and outcomes.” She continued by saying, “I couldn’t be more proud to celebrate these districts and their communities who are so deserving of this recognition as we accelerate achievement each day moving forward. Congratulations!”

According to the news release, to be eligible for the honor, Best for All recognition program, a district spent an amount equal to 50% of its ESSER 3.0 award amount on proven, research-based strategies to raise student academic achievement and participate in the TN ALL Corps tutoring grant program to provide students with high dosage, low ratio tutoring opportunities.

To find out more information on the Best for All recognition program, click here.

For more information on the TN ALL Corps programs, click here.