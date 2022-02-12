Jackson Madison County Library offers Arts & Crafts for Grownups

JACKSON, Tenn. — Calling all grownups in need of some fun, check out the local library for a new program.

Who doesn’t love spending some time being creative? Well, now the Jackson Madison County Library is offering a new creative program geared towards adults.

The Arts & Crafts program will take place each week at the main library located at 433 E. Lafayette St. in downtown.

Those interested can join the fun on Mondays at 11:00 a.m. or Tuesdays at 5:00 p.m for an hour of making art, listening to podcasts, and just taking time to unwind.

Those in charge of the program are Shayne Plunk, Adult Services Manager, and Kasie Smith, MarkerSpace Manager.

In a statement from Plunk she said, “It is important that people know that the purpose of the library includes learning about and participating in the arts” she continued by saying, “This is a great way for folks to explore the arts in a no-pressure environment.”

Art supplies will be available for all sorts of projects including painting, sculpting, writing, sketching and much more.

Guests are also invited to listen to an educational podcasts while completing their crafts.

While these fun-filled programs are geared towards grownups, teens are also welcome to participate.

For more information, contact JMCL at (731) 425-8600, visit the Library’s Facebook page here or visit the website.