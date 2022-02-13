Shiloh National Military Park to conduct planned burn

According to a news release from Shiloh National Military Park, within the next two weeks a prescribed burn will be conducted.

Prescribed burns help to maintain a healthy ecosystem and reduce the build-up of dead woody debris along with unwanted vegetation. The burns can actually decreased the risk of wildfires.

Superintendent of Shiloh, Allen Etheridge stated in the release, “Prescribed burns are weather dependent, which requires us to work within a window of time waiting for the proper weather conditions.”

Shiloh park staff will have assistance from the Natchez Trace Parkway Fire Management Team. The prescribed burns will cover two areas including East Branch Shiloh Creek and the Spain Field Unit.

According to the release, the area of East Branch is a 231-acre unit bordering Hamburg-Purdy Road to the north, and Eastern Corinth Road to the east, Corinth Road to the West, and it also shares a boundary with the Middle Branch Unit, Peabody Road to the south.

The second area is a 163-acre unit, at Spain Field, which is located by the Hamburg-Purdy Road on the north, Eastern Corinth Road and Gladden Road on the west, and spans to the southeastern boundary of the spark around Larkin Bell Field.

The park will post warning signs along the roadside for safety purposes for motorists and pedestrians.

Shiloh Park expects motorists travelling in the areas to maintain safe speeds and use their headlights when smoke is present.

Also motorists, should watch for staff members, park rangers, firefighters and equipment alongside roads in the area.

If you need additional information on the Shiloh National Military Park’s control burn program, contact Marcus Johnson at (731) 689-5275.

For more information visit the Shiloh Park website here.