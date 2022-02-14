Helping Hands starts ‘Same Day Denture’ initiative

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local dentistry changed their policies to benefit those in need.

Helping Hands implemented the Same Day Denture initiative in hopes of providing low income residents with the dentures they need sooner rather than later.

Charles Harris, the chief operating officer, says there’s a lack of same day services in the medical industry in Jackson, and that Helping Hands plans to change that.

“We are now offering same day dentures, and what that means is basically patients can come in that morning, get their impressions done, and by that evening be ready to go,” Harris said.

Officials at the dentist said they’re able to do up to 12 orders a day, and they hope to continue to increase those figures.

