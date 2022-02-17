Mary Stewart Taylor announces run for Madison County Circuit Court Clerk

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Mary Stewart Taylor confirms she will run for Madison County Circuit Clerk.

Taylor is a member of the Madison County Republican Women, and she’s described as a dedicated employee with a passion for public service.

A lifelong resident of Madison County, Taylor attended school in Jackson-Madison County and later graduated from West Tennessee Business College.

Taylor has worked for nine years in Madison County General Sessions and Circuit Court, working directly with judges, attorneys, law enforcement, and jurors as well as the public.

For the last six years, she’s worked as Administrative Assistant for Circuit Court Judge Donald H. Allen.

She also previously worked for the Jackson-Madison County School System as the Pre-K Clerk.

She says her love for people and her community is what drives her to serve.

The Republican Primary will be held on May 3, with the General Election to be held on August 4, 2022.

