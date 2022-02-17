TEC breaks ground on fiber internet project in Benton County

ERIN, Tenn. — TEC has broken ground on project aimed at expanding fiber internet.

A news release from TEC says the project will cover over 87 miles, and will bring faster internet to Holladay, Big Sandy, and Camden.

“If we have learned anything from the COVID-19 pandemic, it is that we have a need for reliable high-speed internet throughout the county,” said Interim Mayor of Benton County, Dr. Randy Shannon. “TEC has proven to be a valued friend to Benton County in helping bring this much needed service to our citizens.”

The release says that TEC received $2 million from the state of Tennessee for the project, and is investing another $2.8 million to the project.

“The need for reliable and affordable high-speed internet has never been more apparent for rural communities. Access to telehealth services, remote learning, and business operations remain critical in helping rural communities,” said TEC’s Executive Vice President Joey Garner.

“We are so thrilled to break ground, and we look forward to the immense impact this investment will have on our customers in these communities and beyond.”

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.