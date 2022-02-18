FDA: Do not use recalled infant formulas tied to infections

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health officials warned parents not to use infant formulas manufactured at an Abbott plant that they’ve linked to bacterial contamination.

The Food and Drug Administration said it is investigating four reports of infants who were hospitalized after consuming the formulas, including one who died.

The cases included one salmonella infection and three involving a rare but dangerous bacteria called Cronobacter sakazakiim.

FDA inspectors are investigating the Sturgis, Michigan plant where the products were manufactured.

Inspectors found positive test results for bacteria and other potential quality control problems.

Abbott says the recall doesn’t affect liquid formulas or any other products.

