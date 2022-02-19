University School of Jackson to host musical

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local school plans a musical for next month.

The University School of Jackson’s Fine Arts Department will host “Anastasia the Musical” this March.

The musical will take place on March 4 at 7:00 p.m. and on March 5 at 2:00 p.m and also 7:00 p.m.

The production will take place at Blankenship Theater, located at 232 McClellan Road in Jackson.

The musical is based on the book by Terrence McNally, music by Stephen Flaherty, and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens.

Tickets must be purchased in advance and can be purchased online at https://usjbruins.org/arts/upper-school-musicals/all-together-now/ or by clicking here.

For more information about the University School of Jackson, visit the website here or find them on Facebook here.