Kevin Costner lobbies Utah for additional movie tax rebates

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Utah has lots of natural beauty that’s attractive to people who make movies and TV shows.

But Kevin Costner says something that can make the state even more attractive to Hollywood – is tax rebates.

The “Dancing With Wolves” star is urging Utah lawmakers to offer bigger tax breaks to films that shoot in rural parts of the state.

Costner tells an area newspaper he has five movies he wants to do in Utah – but will take them elsewhere if the cap on tax breaks isn’t lifted.