Shiloh offers special ranger-led hike

SHILOH, Tenn. — A local park plans a special ranger-led hike.

According to a news release from Shiloh National Military Park, a special ranger-led hike will take place on Saturday, February 26 from 10:00 a.m – noon.

The event entitled, “The Counterattack from Jones Field” will follow Ranger Timothy Arnold as he retraces the movement of General Sherman and McClernand that took place on April 6, when they drove south and caught an unsuspecting Confederate force by surprise.

The hike will offer a history lesson on the newly formed Union divisions attempt to fight off the efforts made by the Confederate attacks.

Hikers will meet at Jones Field (Tour Stop #12). The hike will cover around 2 miles of moderate terrain.

Park officials recommend wearing the appropriate clothing and shoes for the weather conditions. Bringing sunscreen, insect repellent, and water is encouraged for the trek.

Pre-registration is required for the hike. To participate please call the park visitor center at (731) 689-5696.

For more information on Shiloh National Military Park and events taking place, visit the website here or find them on Facebook here.