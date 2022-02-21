DOD confirms death of Waverly Airman in Africa

WAVERLY, Tenn. — The Department of Defense says a Tennessee Airman died in a non-combat incident in Africa

The DOD says Staff Sergeant Dennis F. Melton, 27, of Waverly, died on Feb. 18 at the Nigerien Air Base 101 in Niamey, Niger.

The DOD says Melton had been deployed with the 768th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron, and had been assigned to the 20th Security Forces Squadron at Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina.

The DOD says the incident is under investigation.

