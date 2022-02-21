New toy store opens in northeast Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A blast from the past is closer than you think.

A toy store has opened its doors in the Hub City!

Replay Toys is a nostalgic toy store that offers vintage to modern toy collectibles for all ages.

Items offered range from action figures, bags, backpacks, wallets, sixth scale figures, and even statues and busts.

General manager, Rami Aljafari says they are excited to be expanding to the Hub City because it will be a one of a kind store, as there are no other collectible shops in the area.

This is Replay Toys’ fifth location, but its first store in West Tennessee.

“We are very excited to be here in Jackson. This is our fifth location. We have four others in Murfreesboro, Clarksville, Hendersonville, Bowling Green, Kentucky, and this one in Jackson,” Aljafari said.

The store is filed with toys for Disney, anime, and horror fans.

Currently, they are looking for staff for the new store.

Replay Toys is located at 2538 Christmasville Cove in northeast Jackson.

For more information, you can visit their Facebook page.

