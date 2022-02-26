Henry Co. Medical Center offers students hands-on experience

PARIS, Tenn. — Henry County High School students receive some hands-on work experience.

According to a news release from Henry County Medical Center, some high school students from Henry County High School are participating in a career “test drive” with their center.





Per the release, one high school senior, Angel Furst is forgoing an after-school job and instead putting on scrubs to experience the world of the healthcare workforce.

Furst along with four other Henry Co. High School seniors are undergoing a clinical internship. The internship is part of their school’s effort to expose students to potential healthcare careers.

Students will participate in the internships from February to May, and will help out in one of five departments: Cardiac Rehabilitation, the Center for Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Medicine, Laboratory, Pharmacy and the Center for Wellness and Rehabilitation.

Furst has plans to attend Jackson State Community College next year to pursue a career as a registered nurse.

Right now, Furst is spending her afternoons working at HCMC’s Center for Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Medicine department. Her next move will be to their cardiopulmonary rehabilitation department.

In a statement from the release, Furst said, “Everyone there has been super helpful and they take time to explain to me what they’re doing.”

Joyce Faulkner, RN with Henry County Medical Center and also the Staff Development Coordinator stated in the release, “This is a valuable program because it gives them a first-hand look at what we do at the hospital, which helps the students decide if they want to work in healthcare in the future.”

Faulkner continued by saying that students can even become a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) after completing both a high school course and clinical hours at their center.

For more information about Henry County Medical Center, visit their website here.