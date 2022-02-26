“Peter Pan” flying to the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. — Flying through the air, “Peter Pan” comes to Jackson.

According to a news release from Ballet Arts of Jackson, their spring performance to be held in March will be “Peter Pan.”

The ballet will include all the iconic characters of the classic tale, including Tinkerbell, Captain Hook, and the Lost Boys.

There will be three performances of the show. The first being on Saturday, March 19 at 10:00 a.m. and again at 7:00 p.m. Then an additional show on Sunday, March 20 at 2:00 p.m.

There will also be a pre-show “Tinker Bell Tea Party” on both days, Saturday, March 19, at 5:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 20 at 12:30 p.m.

Ballet visitors will have the opportunity to visit and take photos with some of their favorite characters from Peter Pan.

In a statement from the release, Artistic Director, Caroline Meinert said, “Our dancers have been preparing for this performance since the beginning of January and they are thrilled to share what they’ve learned and accomplished with a live audience.”

Meinert continued by saying, “Being able to bring professional quality ballets to the stage in West Tennessee is a privilege we do not take lightly. We’ve learned from past artists, that it’s often at events like this that a child’s heart is inspired to dream for more. Our hope is that through our hard work, we can inspire you to dream bigger, too.”

Tickets for the shows are on sale now and can be purchased at balletartsjackson.org or at Special Occasions at 188 Commerce Center Circle in Jackson.

Select seating is $20, choice seating $25, and premium seats are $30.

For more information on Ballet Arts Jackson, visit their website here.

