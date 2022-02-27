Jackson-Madison Co. School System to host career fair

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local school system will host a career fair.

According to information received from JMCSS, the organization will host a job fair coming up in March.





The career fair will be held to recruit talent for all departments and positions to be filled for the 2022-2023 academic year.

The JMCSS Career Fair will be held on Tuesday, March 22 at Oman Arena located at 179 Lane Ave in Jackson from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Interested applicants can pre-register by clicking here or by scanning the attached QR code.

For more information on Jackson-Madison County School System visit the website here or find them on Facebook here.