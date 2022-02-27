JMCL celebrates Black History Month with movie night

JACKSON, Tenn. — Library to celebrate Black History Month with movie night.

According to a news release from Jackson-Madison County Library, in celebration of Black History Month they will host a movie night.

The film selected for the screening is “Black Panther.” The event will take place on Friday, February 25, at 5:30 p.m. at the program center of JMCL located at 433 East Lafayette Street in downtown Jackson.

The event is open to all ages and refreshments will be available. The event will also have bingo games during the film, and there will be a chance to win prizes.

For more information contact the Jackson-Madison County Library at (731) 425-8600, visit the website here or find them on Facebook here.