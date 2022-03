CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn.–A staple in one community is being torn down.

Bells Chapel Missionary Baptist Church is a century old. The church is being demolished due to damage from recent storms.

The demolition started Wednesday and crews on the scene say the roof had caved in.

However, not all hope is lost.

Pastor O’dell Robinson, who has been the pastor of the church for 8 years, says they do have plans to rebuild.