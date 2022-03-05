CDC offers new tool to check COVID-19 within counties

–CDC offers a new tool to check COVID-19 rates.

If you have plans to go on vacation soon, but are wondering about COVID-19 numbers in the area you are headed, well the CDC has now dropped a new tool to help you.

The new tool offered by the Center For Disease Control and Prevention helps to decipher the severity of COVID-19 in each county within a state.

Simply, go to the CDC website, search for the county in question within that state and receive instant results on numbers and severity in the area.

The data is broken down into three major categories, low, medium or high depending on the number of hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in that area.

The new protocol was created to help community members decide the best preventive steps to take based on the latest data within each area.

The CDC suggests masking up indoors in those areas within counties with high severity levels. The CDC also suggests getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

The new tool can be found by visiting the CDC website here, and entering in the needed information.

For more information on COVID-19, visit the CDC website here or visit the Jackson-Madison Co. Regional Health Dept. website here.

