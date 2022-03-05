In the News: Russian invasion of Ukraine costs two colleges food-robots

UNDATED (AP) – The invasion of Ukraine by Russia has led to the withdrawal of Russian-made food delivery robots from a pair of U.S. university campuses.

Grubhub is ending its partnership with the Russian tech company Yandex.

And the end of that business deal means the schools will yank 100 Yandex-made food delivery robots from Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio, and the University of Arizona in Tucson.

Grubhub, which is based in Chicago, says it is working with both campuses to find alternatives.

It’s one of the latest cases of a U.S. company cutting business ties with Russian companies in response to the Ukrainian assault.

