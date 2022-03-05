Lifeline Blood Services announces upcoming mobile drives

JACKSON, Tenn. –Lifeline Blood Services will host several mobile blood drives throughout the month of March.

For the week of March 7-11, you can find a mobile blood drives at one of the locations listed below.

3/7: Parsons 1:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. at Parsons Elementary School

3/7: Trenton (Armory St.) 12:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. at Food Rite

3/8: Jackson 12:00 p.m.-2:30 p.m. at West TN Healthcare Rehab Hospital

3/10: Huntingdon 1:00 p.m-5:00 p.m. at Baptist Memorial Hospital of Carroll Co.

3/10: Lexington 1:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. at Henderson Co. Community Hospital

3/11: Henderson 12:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. at Henderson City Hall

3/11: Adamsville 2:00 p.m.-6: 00 p.m. at First Baptist Church

3/11: Milan 1:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. at Lowe’s

Lifeline is always in need of blood donations if you are eligible, give blood at one of the locations above.

For more information, call them at (731) 427-4431, visit Lifeline online here, or you can also find out more details on their Facebook page here.