Local Delta Sigma Theta Chapter hosts 62nd annual event

JACKSON, Tenn.– The Jackson Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Incorporated held their 62nd annual Miss Bronze Scholarship pageant.

“Last year we could not host any youth initiative programs in person and the same thing applied to this year. So this year we were able to prepare to have a virtual pageant,”says JTAC Delta Sigma Theta Inc. President Wanda Newsom.

The event makes history as this is the first ever virtual Miss Bronze Pageant. There were five contestants for this year’s event, all showcasing their special talents that might set them apart from other participants.

“They pre-recorded their talent as a video and they supplied us with their video and also we entered something for the very first time which was a questionnaire,” says Newsom.

Although this is the 62nd pageant, this event continues to highlight young women in West Tennessee.

“Our founder soror Anna Cooke, she wanted to have young girls to participate based on moral character talent and their personality so being able to give scholarship to our area high school senior girls so they can further their education at a college or institution of their choice. It is phenomenal,” Newsom says.

This year’s pageant winner goes to contestant four, Kyra Donald, and although there can only be one winner, all participants did exceptionally well.

“They did really good. I am really proud of them, I really am,” says Newsom.

If you want to showcase your talents, well you’re in luck. On March 23rd the next event held by the Jackson alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Inc. is a virtual talent show for students in grades 6 through 12.