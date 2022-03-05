Tons of fun offered in March by Jackson-Madison Co. Library

JACKSON, Tenn. —Local library to offer several programs for kids this month.

According to a news release from the Jackson-Madison County Library, there will be several programs for children in the month of March.

The programs will include story hours for various age groups, and also Lego and craft events.

The following list is a day to day schedule for the activities planned for March.

Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. Toddler Story Time – Join Ms. Jennifer for an hour of stories, songs, and play geared toward babies and toddlers. But all kids welcome.

– Join Ms. Jennifer for an hour of stories, songs, and play geared toward babies and toddlers. But all kids welcome. Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. Story Time at Casey Jones Train Museum – Story time will be based on the Bicentennial monthly theme. Kids can join in for snacks, crafts, and time playing with trains.

– Story time will be based on the Bicentennial monthly theme. Kids can join in for snacks, crafts, and time playing with trains. Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. Family Book Club – Families of Homeschoolers of all ages come in to discuss the monthly book read a home. This month’s book is Wild Robot by Peter Brown. Homeschoolers of all ages can come in to discuss the reading, play games, and get creative, while making new friends. Registration is required, email jmclkids@gmail.com to sign up.

– Families of Homeschoolers of all ages come in to discuss the monthly book read a home. This month’s book is Wild Robot by Peter Brown. Homeschoolers of all ages can come in to discuss the reading, play games, and get creative, while making new friends. Registration is required, email jmclkids@gmail.com to sign up. Thursdays at 3:00 p.m. Theme-Maker Thursdays – Bring in kids of all ages for a story followed by Lego and craft themed challenges. March 10- Mario Day; March 17-St. Patrick’s Day; March 24- National Nutrition Month; March 31- National Crayon Day.

– Bring in kids of all ages for a story followed by Lego and craft themed challenges. March 10- Mario Day; March 17-St. Patrick’s Day; March 24- National Nutrition Month; March 31- National Crayon Day. Fridays at 10:30 a.m. “Big Kid” Story Time – This story time is geared toward kids ages 2-7, but any ages are welcome. On every other week following story time, kids are invited to the Program Center for the Young Athlete’s Program, which introduces sport skills. To find out more about this program https://www.specialolympics.org/…/inclus…/young-athletes. The Recreation Coordinator with the City of Jackson, Ms. Whitney will be in charge of the program, and on alternating weeks kids will be in the Program Center after the story for games.

– This story time is geared toward kids ages 2-7, but any ages are welcome. On every other week following story time, kids are invited to the Program Center for the Young Athlete’s Program, which introduces sport skills. To find out more about this program https://www.specialolympics.org/…/inclus…/young-athletes. The Recreation Coordinator with the City of Jackson, Ms. Whitney will be in charge of the program, and on alternating weeks kids will be in the Program Center after the story for games. Saturday: March 12, 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. I Love Goo at Pugh Bourne Park -Kids can join in for story time, races, games, and even make some lucky slime. Registration is required for the event, call Madison County Parks Admin. Office at (731)988-3850 to sign up.

The Jackson-Madison County Library is located downtown at 433 E. Lafayette St. in Jackson. For information contact the library by calling (731) 425-8600, visit the website here or find them at JMCL Facebook here.