Local leaf trucks ending regular district pick-ups

JACKSON, Tenn.– Final month for local leaf trucks to do pick-ups.

According to the City of Jackson Facebook page, local residents should be reminded that March is the final month for local leaf trucks to do pick ups. The trucks will continue to sweep the four districts through the end of this month only.

Leaves do not need to be bagged, but will need to be raked into piles 4 feet from the street for the pick ups.

After March 31, residents will need to dial 311 to have a claw truck come out for any additional bagged leaves to be picked up.

