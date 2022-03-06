The Ned to showcase local artists

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local theater will celebrate the works of many area artists.

According to a Facebook post, The Ned will hosts an art reception coming up this Tuesday, March 8 in Jackson.

The reception will feature the works of many talented local artists. The event offers a place to not only view the works of local talent but also mingle with the artists and other art enthusiasts.

The event will also serve light refreshments.

The reception will take place Tuesday, March 8, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m at The Ned located at 314 East Main Street in Jackson.

If you are interested in more details on the event and other activities at The Ned, click here.