2nd victim dies as a result of 2021 shooting in Humboldt

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — A second person has died as a result of last year’s shooting at a basketball game.

On Nov. 30 several law enforcement agencies responded to a call of shots fired at Humboldt High School during a basketball game that left one dead and two others injured.

According to the Humboldt Police Department, a second victim involved in the shooting has died.

Xavier Clifton, who was airlifted from the scene, died on Sunday at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital from his injuries related to the shooting.

Jadon Hardiman turned himself into the Humboldt police Department the day after the shooting.

He’s being held in the Gibson County Criminal Justice Complex.

