Alamo, Crockett County prep for 150th birthday

ALAMO, Tenn. — The town of Alamo and Crockett County are celebrating 150 years of history with a special event.

“We’re celebrating 150th anniversary of the beginning of local government in the Crockett County area simultaneous with the renaming of our original community of Cageville, Tennessee to Alamo, Tennessee,” said Alamo Mayor John Avery Emison.

Starting from the 1830s, it took 40 years for Crockett County to establish a local government.

“The local government was actually organized with a meeting of the first county court in March of 1872,” Emison said.

If weather permits, Alamo’s entire downtown area will turn into a huge birthday party, with car shows, activities for kids, and a special presentation on the history of the area.

“There will be food available, and the car show will go from 10:00 until 2:00. We will have our program at 1:00,” Emison said.

Saturday, March 12 marks exactly 150 years. And Emison hopes the area will continue to grow.

“Right now the retail economy in Alamo and Crockett County generally is very strong. So that’s really a good harbinger for the future,” Emison said.

Find more local news here.