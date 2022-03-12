Area Relief Ministries appoints new board members

JACKSON, Tenn. —A local non-profit welcomes new board members.

According to a news release from Area Relief Ministries, the local non-profit has recently appointed seven new volunteer members to its Board of Directors.

The new board members include Billy Haynes, Managing Director of Haynes Barker Investment Management, LLC.; Frank Waters, Pres. and CEO of the Waters Firm; Marvin Freeman, owner Freeman Enterprise; Bettye Hunter, library assistant at Lane College; Terry Perry, owner of Terry’s Home Improvement and Repairs; Tajuana Cheshier-Reed, copywriter at Bramblett Group, Marketing, Advertising and Public Relations; and Rev. Sky McCracken, senior pastor First United Methodist Church.

ARM’s has been dedicated to serving the community for the past 45 years with programs such as The Open Arm, Room in the Inn, Turning Point, and Fresh Start.

With ARM’s new appointed board members they now have a total number of 30 members.

According to a statement in the release, Board president, Dr. Martha Robinson said, “Our mission is to find people with a servant’s heart, ideas and a willingness to roll up their sleeves to help others and to continue the work that was started 40 years ago to aid the homeless and provide them with the skills to live an independent life.”

The organization is currently in search of other groups, clubs or organizations to assist with their Room in the Inn program, which helps the homeless find a safe place to sleep at night.

In a statement from ARM Executive Director, Mike Roby said, “We’re taking all that we can, usually somewhere between 15 and 20 people per night,” he continued by saying, “Fortunately, we haven’t had to turn anyone away yet. But not everyone wants to come to Room in the Inn, so we give them what we can — whether it’s a bigger coat, scarf, blanket or sleeping bag or tent.”

Area Relief Ministries hosts two main fundraising event each year, the Hub City Classic held in December and the Salt & Light Banquet held in the fall.

For more information on the ARM organization or to donate visit the website here.