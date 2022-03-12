Pet of the Week: Sausage

This week’s Pet of the Week is Sausage! Sausage is the last of his siblings looking for his fur-ever home!

Sausage is almost 8-weeks-old and has just started his vetting process. He can go foster to adopt locally or can go when he has finished his vetting.

He and his siblings were born into the Hero West Program and have been fun, sweet and loving puppies.

Due to his age Sausage would do well with any family setting and would enjoy having fellow fur playmates.



sausage3





Though we cannot guarantee his size as an adult, we guess that he will be a medium sized dog weighing in anywhere from 30-50 lbs.

If you would like more information on Sausage or any of the other dogs at Hero West, please contact us at (731) 313-7778 or email us at herowestresuce@gmail.com.